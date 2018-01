Jan 16 (Reuters) - Genesis Energy LP:

* GENESIS ENERGY L.P. ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ITS REMAINING 5.750% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021

* GENESIS ENERGY-HOLDERS TO RECEIVE REDEMPTION PRICE OF 101.438% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT, ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST UP TO BUT NOT INCLUDING REDEMPTION DATE

* GENESIS ENERGY LP - EXPECTS REDEMPTION TO BE COMPLETED ON FEBRUARY 15, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: