Dec 4 (Reuters) - Genesis Energy LP:

* GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* GENESIS ENERGY LP - COMMENCED REGISTERED, UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $450 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026

* GENESIS ENERGY - TO USE PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE, ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST FOR ALL OF 5.750% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2021​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: