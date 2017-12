Dec 4 (Reuters) - Genesis Energy Lp:

* GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFER FOR ANY AND ALL OF AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 5.750% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021

* GENESIS ENERGY LP- TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON DECEMBER 8, 2017

* GENESIS ENERGY - AS OF DEC 4, $350 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES WERE OUTSTANDING