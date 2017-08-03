FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Genesis Energy posts Q2 net income of $0.28 per unit
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
August 3, 2017 / 2:16 AM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Genesis Energy posts Q2 net income of $0.28 per unit

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Genesis Energy LP

* Genesis Energy, LP reports second-quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly net income attributable to Genesis Energy LP, $0.28 per unit

* Genesis Energy LP- Currently expect to fund acquisition price and related transaction costs with Tronox with proceeds from sale of preferred units

* Genesis Energy - expect to fund acquisition price with notes offering and/or borrowings under $1.7 billion senior secured credit facility, cash on hand

* Qtrly revenues $ 406.7 million versus $446 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $480.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

