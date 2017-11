BRIEF-Genesis Energy Q3 ‍revenues $486.11 mln versus $460.05 mln​

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Genesis Energy LP

* Genesis Energy LP reports third quarter 2017 results

* Genesis Energy LP - qtrly ‍net income attributable to Genesis Energy, LP Of $6.3 million generating $0.01 of net income per common unit​

* Genesis Energy LP - ‍quarterly results were negatively impacted by a number of events such as Hurricane Harvey​

* Genesis Energy LP - qtrly ‍revenues $486.114 million versus $460.050 million​

* Genesis Energy LP - ‍targeting leverage ratios approaching 4.75, 4.25 and 3.75 times for year ends 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively​