BRIEF-Genesis Energy says to buy Tronox Ltd's alkali business for about $1.3 bln
August 3, 2017 / 2:16 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Genesis Energy says to buy Tronox Ltd's alkali business for about $1.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Geensis Energy LP -

* Genesis energy L.P. enters into agreement to acquire Tronox Limited’s alkali business

* Genesis Energy - deal value for about $1.3 billion

* Genesis energy - announced it is acquiring all of Tronox’s trona and trona-based exploring, mining, processing, producing, marketing and selling business

* Received binding commitments for purchase of approximately $750 million of 8.75 percent class a convertible preferred units

* Genesis Energy - KKR and GSO will acquire approximately 22.2 million units at a price of $33.71 per unit

* Genesis Energy- received binding commitments from investment vehicles affiliated with KKR Global Infrastructure Investors II and GSO Capital Partners

* Genesis Energy - stock purchase agreement with unit of tronox to buy all of trona-based exploring, mining, processing, producing, selling business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

