BRIEF-Genfit announces positive outcome of DSMB safety review

Nov 22 (Reuters) - GENFIT SA:

* REG-GENFIT: POSITIVE OUTCOME FROM THE 18-MONTH PRE-PLANNED SAFETY REVIEW BY THE DSMB, IN RESOLVE-IT PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL WITH ELAFIBRANOR

* ‍SAFETY DATA REVIEWED BY DSMB WHICH RECOMMENDED CONTINUATION OF TRIAL WITHOUT ANY MODIFICATIONS​

* ‍POSITIVE OUTCOME OF REVIEW ALLOWS GENFIT TO ACTIVELY PURSUE ITS EFFORT IN ENROLLING PATIENTS AND CONTINUATION OF RESOLVE-IT TRIAL​

* ‍POSITIVE OUTCOME CONFIRMS GOOD SAFETY PROFILE OF ELAFIBRANOR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)