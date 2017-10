BRIEF-Genfit H1 operating loss widens to 22.4 million euros

Sept 25 (Reuters) - GENFIT SA:

* REG-GENFIT: 2017 HALF-YEAR RESULTS: CASH POSITION AT END OF PERIOD AT €126M AND SIGNIFICANT ADVANCES IN THE COMPANY‘S PIPELINE

* H1 NET LOSS EUR ‍​22.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 12.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 22.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 12.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR 4.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BY END OF YEAR, EXPECTS TO HAVE FILED APPLICATION FOR AUTHORIZATION TO LAUNCH PHASE 2 TRIAL TO EVALUATE EFFICACY OF NITAZOXANIDE IN LIVER FIBROSIS​

* EXPECTS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT COSTS TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE IN H2 2017

* EXPECTS TO SIGN NEW COLLABORATIONS FOR FURTHER VALIDATION OF GENFIT DIAGNOSTIC TEST

* PLANS TO SUBMIT TO FDA APPLICATION FOR AUTHORIZATION TO LAUNCH FIRST PROOF-OF-CONCEPT PHASE 2 STUDY OF NITAZOXANIDE IN NASH PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED FIBROSIS, BEFORE END OF YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)