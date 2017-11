Nov 16 (Reuters) - Genie Energy Ltd

* Genie Energy suspends exploratory oil and gas drilling program in Northern Israel

* Genie Energy-‍ Preliminary analysis of Northern Israel’s ness 10 exploratory well’s target zone shows well has no commercially producible quantities of oil/ng

* Genie Energy Ltd - ‍Co’s unit Afek continues to analyze data from ness 10 and has suspended oil and gas drilling operations in interim​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: