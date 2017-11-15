BRIEF-Geniee announces IPO on TSE Mothers on Dec. 18

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Geniee Inc

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on Dec. 18, 2017, under the symbol “6562”

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 1.3 million common shares, comprised of newly issued 1 million shares and privately held 285,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,220 yen per share with total offering amount will be 1.6 billion yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Nomura Securities Co Ltd, SBI Securities Co Ltd and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co Ltd included six securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer