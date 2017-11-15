FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Geniee announces IPO on TSE Mothers on Dec. 18
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Eyes on the 'Crocodile' as military sweeps to power
Zimbabwe
Eyes on the 'Crocodile' as military sweeps to power
Q&A: Too much nonsense in Bollywood, says Rohit Shetty
BOLLYWOOD
Q&A: Too much nonsense in Bollywood, says Rohit Shetty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 15, 2017 / 1:56 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Geniee announces IPO on TSE Mothers on Dec. 18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Geniee Inc

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on Dec. 18, 2017, under the symbol “6562”

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 1.3 million common shares, comprised of newly issued 1 million shares and privately held 285,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,220 yen per share with total offering amount will be 1.6 billion yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Nomura Securities Co Ltd, SBI Securities Co Ltd and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co Ltd included six securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2wCc2d Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.