July 21 (Reuters) - Genky Stores Inc

* Says it plans to establish a pure holding company Genky DrugStores on Dec. 21 and become the wholly owned unit of the pure holding company

* Says the pure holding company plans to apply to list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the co will be delisted

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/zEMHtw

