BRIEF-Genky Stores says new share prices

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Genky Stores Inc

* Says it will issue new shares of its common stock via public offering, with the issue price of 4,428 yen per share (5.47 billion yen in total) and paid-in price of 4,245.40 yen per share (5.24 billion yen in total)

* Says it will issue new shares of its common stock via private placement with paid-in price of 4,245.40 yen per share (up to 700.5 million yen in total)

* The previous plan was disclosed on Sept. 12

