BRIEF-Genkyotex announces investigator-initiated Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate 48-week treatment with GKT831

June 28 (Reuters) - GENKYOTEX SA:

* GENKYOTEX ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATOR-INITIATED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL TO EVALUATE 48-WEEK TREATMENT WITH GKT831 IN PATIENTS WITH TYPE 1 DIABETES AND KIDNEY DISEASE

* TRIAL IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN PATIENT ENROLLMENT DURING SECOND HALF OF 2017

* IN A PREVIOUS, SHORT-TERM PHASE 2 TRIAL IN PATIENTS WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES AND KIDNEY DISEASE, GKT831 DEMONSTRATED AN EXCELLENT SAFETY PROFILE

* IN PREVIOUS SHORT-TERM PHASE 2 TRIAL GKT831 ACHIEVED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTIONS IN SEVERAL SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS

* IN A PREVIOUS, SHORT-TERM PHASE 2 TRIAL IMPROVEMENTS IN ALBUMINURIA, STUDY'S PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT, WAS NOT ACHIEVED AFTER 12 WEEKS OF TREATMENT