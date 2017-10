Aug 3 (Reuters) - GENKYOTEX SA:

* PHASE 2 STUDY OF GKT831 INTERIM TOP-LINE RESULTS ANTICIPATED IN FIRST HALF OF 2018, AND FULL RESULTS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 (ADDS DROPPED WORDS)

* GENKYOTEX’S GKT831 SHOWN TO DELAY TUMOR GROWTH IN MULTIPLE PRECLINICAL MODELS BY TARGETING CANCER ASSOCIATED FIBROBLASTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)