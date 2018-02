BRIEF-Genmab ‍2017 Operating Profit Beats Expectations

Feb 21 (Reuters) - GENMAB:

* ‍REVENUE WAS DKK 2,365 MILLION IN 2017

* ‍OPERATING EXPENSES DKK 1,021 MLN IN 2017​

* ‍OPERATING INCOME WAS DKK 1,344 MLN IN 2017​

* SEES 2018 REVENUE AT DKK ‍2,700 - 3,100​ MLN

* SEES 2018 OPERATING EXPENSES AT DKK 1,400-1,600 MLN​

* SEES 2018 ‍OPERATING INCOME AT DKK 1,300-1,500​ MLN

* ‍PROJECTED REVENUE FOR 2018 CONSISTS PRIMARILY OF DARZALEX ROYALTIES OF APPROXIMATELY DKK 1,750 MLN THAT ARE BASED ON AN ESTIMATED USD 2.0 - 2.3 BLN OF DARZALEX NET SALES IN 2018​

* ‍PROJECTS DARZALEX MILESTONES OF APPROXIMATELY DKK 550 MLN IN 2018​

* ‍2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES ONE-TIME PAYMENT FROM NOVARTIS OF APPROXIMATELY DKK 300 MLN​​ SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)