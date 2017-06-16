FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Genmab announces preliminary cervical cancer data from tisotumab vedotin phase I/II study
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Company Results
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
top news
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 16, 2017 / 5:45 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Genmab announces preliminary cervical cancer data from tisotumab vedotin phase I/II study

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Genmab A/S

* Genmab announces preliminary cervical cancer data from tisotumab vedotin phase i/ii study

* Genmab says considering plans for further clinical development of tisotumab vedotin in cervical cancer

* Genmab - conjunctivitis was identified as a tisotumab vedotin specific toxicity, which led to introducing of prophylactic management

* Genmab - in cervical cancer cohort, 15 patients experienced one or more grade 3 adverse events

* Genmab - safety profile of tisotumab vedotin consistent with known mmae based antibody-drug conjugates including peripheral neuropathy and neutropenia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.