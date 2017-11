Nov 21 (Reuters) - GENMAB:

* ‍GENMAB TO RECEIVE USD 3 MILLION IN MILESTONE PAYMENTS FROM JANSSEN​

* GENMAB - ‍GENMAB TO RECEIVE USD 3 MILLION IN MILESTONE PAYMENTS FROM JANSSEN​

* GENMAB - ‍SUBMISSION BASED ON DATA FROM PHASE III ALCYONE STUDY​

* ‍JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICA NV HAS SUBMITTED A TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION TO EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)