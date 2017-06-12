FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Genmark receives FDA 510(k) market clearance for its Eplex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
technology
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 12, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Genmark receives FDA 510(k) market clearance for its Eplex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Genmark Diagnostics Inc

* Genmark receives FDA 510(k) market clearance for its eplex® instrument and respiratory pathogen panel

* Says expects q2 2017 revenues in range of $12 to $13 million

* Says for full year 2017, co continues to expect revenue in range of $65 to $70 million

* Genmark diagnostics says it intends to draw down an additional $15 million under terms of its existing debt facility

* Genmark diagnostics - revenue from eplex installations at u.s. Customer sites expected to positively impact second half of 2017

* Fy2017 revenue view $67.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $13.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.