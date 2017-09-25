FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Genocea announces strategic shift to immuno-oncology and the development of neoantigen cancer vaccines
#Regulatory News
September 25, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-Genocea announces strategic shift to immuno-oncology and the development of neoantigen cancer vaccines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Genocea Biosciences Inc

* Genocea announces strategic shift to immuno-oncology and the development of neoantigen cancer vaccines

* Genocea Biosciences Inc - expects to file an investigational new drug (ind) application by early 2018. For ‍Gen-009

* Genocea Biosciences Inc - ‍Genocea is ceasing Gen-003 spending and activities and is reducing its workforce by approximately 40 percent​

* Genocea Biosciences Inc - ‍plans to initiate a phase 1 clinical trial for gen-009 in a range of tumor types in first half of 2018​

* Genocea Biosciences Inc - ‍expects to report initial immunogenicity data in first half of 2019 for gen-009​

* Genocea Biosciences - ‍expects existing cash, cash equivalents sufficient to support operating expenses, capital expenditure requirements to middle of 2018​

* Genocea Biosciences Inc - estimates annualized savings of about $6.5 million, , one-time severance and related costs of about $1.1 million in Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

