Jan 16 (Reuters) - Genocea Biosciences Inc:

* GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PROPOSED CONCURRENT PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF COMMON STOCK AND CLASS A WARRANTS AND SERIES A CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND CLASS A WARRANTS

* GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES INC - ‍GENOCEA INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM CONCURRENT OFFERINGS TO SUPPORT ONGOING DEVELOPMENT OF ITS GEN-009 PROGRAM​