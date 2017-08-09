BRIEF-Genocea Biosciences reports qtrly loss per share $‍0.54​

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Genocea Biosciences Inc
* Genocea Biosciences reports second quarter 2017 financial results
* Genocea Biosciences Inc - Qtrly loss per share $0.54
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Genocea Biosciences - Expects existing cash, cash equivalents are sufficient to support operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2018
* Genocea Biosciences Inc - Is currently exploring various avenues to secure capital to advance GEN-003 into phase 3 trials
* Genocea Biosciences Inc - Does not intend to commence phase 3 development of GEN-003 until it has secured such capital.