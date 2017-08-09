FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Genocea Biosciences reports qtrly loss per share $‍0.54​
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 9, 2017 / 12:48 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Genocea Biosciences reports qtrly loss per share $‍0.54​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Genocea Biosciences Inc

* Genocea Biosciences reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Genocea Biosciences Inc - Qtrly loss per share $‍0.54​

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Genocea Biosciences - ‍Expects existing cash, cash equivalents are sufficient to support operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2018​

* Genocea Biosciences Inc - ‍Is currently exploring various avenues to secure capital to advance GEN-003 into phase 3 trials​

* Genocea Biosciences Inc - ‍Does not intend to commence phase 3 development of GEN-003 until it has secured such capital. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.