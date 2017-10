Oct 24 (Reuters) - GENOMIC VISION SA:

* ‍REVENUE FROM SALES FOR FIRST 9 MONTHS OF 2017 UP 103% TO EUR 1.3 MILLION​

* ‍ACCELERATION IN REVENUE GROWTH IN Q3 OF 2017: +122% TO EUR 512 THOUSAND​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)