Jan 17 (Reuters) - GENOMIC VISION SA:

* GENOMIC VISION: 2017 ANNUAL REVENUE FROM SALES: +36% TO €2.1 MILLION

* ‍ANNUAL SALES OF PRODUCTS AND SERVICES UP +41% TO EUR 1.8 MILLION​

* ‍GENOMIC VISION HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF EUR 2.0 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)