Feb 26 (Reuters) - Rosetta Genomics Ltd:

* GENOPTIX ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF MERGER AGREEMENT WITH ROSETTA GENOMICS AND NOW FOCUSED ON NEXT STEPS

* GENOPTIX - ‍ROSETTA GENOMICS WAS UNABLE TO SECURE STOCKHOLDER VOTE REQUIRED TO APPROVE AND CONSUMMATE ACQUISITION ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: