Jan 23 (Reuters) - GENOWAY SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 9.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DEVELOPMENT OF NEW OFFERS FROM Q1 2018 ONWARD‍​ WILL CONTRIBUTE TO DYNAMIC OF STRONG GROWTH Source text: bit.ly/2BmKfKj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)