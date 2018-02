Feb 12 (Reuters) - Genpact Ltd:

* GENPACT REPORTS FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* FY 2017 REVENUE ROSE 6 PERCENT TO $2.74 BILLION

* FY 2017 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.62

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BILLION TO $3.0 BILLION

* SEES ‍ FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS MARGIN OF APPROXIMATELY 15.8%​

* SEES ‍ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.70 TO $1.74 FOR FY18​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.41, REVENUE VIEW $723.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL REVENUE WAS $734 MILLION, UP 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, UP ABOUT 7% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS​

* QTRLY ‍ ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE $0.43​