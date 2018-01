Jan 10 (Reuters) - GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS SA:

* GENSIGHT OBTAINS AUTHORIZATION OF MHRA TO START CLINICAL STUDY OF PHASE I/II PIONEER OF GENE THERAPY GS030‍​

* EXPECTS TO TREAT FIRST PATIENT IN UK IN Q1 2018‍​‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)