* GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS REPORTS €55 MILLION 2017 YEAR-END CASH POSITION AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* TOPLINE RESULTS OF REVERSE AND RESCUE ARE EXPECTED IN APRIL AND 3Q 2018, RESPECTIVELY.

* REFLECT, PHASE III CLINICAL TRIAL: FIRST PATIENT IS EXPECTED TO BE TREATED IN 1Q 2018 IN US.

* PIONEER PHASE I/II CLINICAL TRIAL: FIRST PATIENT IS EXPECTED TO BE TREATED IN 1Q 2018.