June 14 (Reuters) - GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS SA

* GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS REPORTS LONG-TERM POSITIVE SAFETY AND VISUAL ACUITY RESULTS AT WEEK 96 IN PHASE I/II STUDY OF GS010 FOR THE TREATMENT OF LEBER’S HEREDITARY OPTIC NEUROPATHY (LHON)

* ‍CONFIRMATION OF LONG-TERM SAFETY PROFILE OF GS010​