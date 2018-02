Feb 27 (Reuters) - Gentex Corp:

* GENTEX ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE PROMOTIONS

* STEVE DOWNING ELECTED PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* NEIL BOEHM APPOINTED CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER AND VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING​

* KEVIN NASH APPOINTED CFO

* RETIREMENT OF GENTEX FOUNDER AND LONG-TIME CHAIRMAN AND CEO FRED BAUER​