BRIEF-Gentherm Inc announces acquisition of Etratech

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Gentherm Inc
* Gentherm announces acquisition of Etratech; provides platform for continued growth and diversification of product portfolio
* Gentherm Inc - deal for approximately US$64 million
* Gentherm Inc - deal expected to be accretive to earnings in fiscal 2017 by about eight cents per share on a fully diluted pro-forma basis
* Gentherm Inc - purchase was funded from Gentherm’s existing available cash
* Gentherm Inc - it is anticipated that acquisition could grow co’s total electronics revenues to about $200 million by 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: