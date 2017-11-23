FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Genting Bhd Q3 net profit of ‍191.1​ mln rgt
Sections
Featured
Freed Pakistani militant Saeed rails against India, ex-PM Sharif
South Asia
Freed Pakistani militant Saeed rails against India, ex-PM Sharif
Covering Mugabe - 'You're the one who says I'm dying?'
Zimbabwe
Covering Mugabe - 'You're the one who says I'm dying?'
Businesses look bullish about the road ahead
Global Economy
Businesses look bullish about the road ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 23, 2017 / 11:31 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Genting Bhd Q3 net profit of ‍191.1​ mln rgt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Genting Bhd:

* Q3 net profit ‍191.1​ million rgt

* Q3 revenue ‍5.04​ billion rgt

* Year-ago Q3 revenue 4.68 billion rgt; year-ago Q3 net profit 574.0 million rgt

* Contribution from Genting CDX Singapore Pte production oil field in China is expected to improve‍​ for rest of FY

* GENP Group expects its property sales for year to match that of previous year‍​

* In Gujarat, India, Jangi wind farm has entered low wind season and revenues will be lower in coming months‍​

* GENP Group expects full-year FFB production for 2017 to exceed 1.73 million MT achieved in 2016‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zZywor) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.