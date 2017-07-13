FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Genting Hong Kong says unit disposed about 6.6 mln shares in Star Entertainment
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
July 13, 2017 / 11:55 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Genting Hong Kong says unit disposed about 6.6 mln shares in Star Entertainment

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Genting Hong Kong Ltd:

* Unit disposed of a total of 6.6 mln shares in Star Entertainment

* Deal for total consideration of on-market disposals was a$38.5 million

* Disposal happened between 28 July 2016 and 25 May 2017

* Following completion of block trade, unit and group will cease to hold any interest in shares in star entertainment.

* Unit entered into sale agreement with UBS AG pursuant to which UBS AG to conduct and manage sale of a 46.4 shares in Star Entertainment

* A gain in an amount of about US$67.5 million is expected to accrue to group as a result of transaction

* Sale agreement with UBS AG for total consideration of block trade was A$235.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

