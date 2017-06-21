BRIEF-Genting Hong Kong updates on incident at Resorts World Manila

June 21 (Reuters) - Genting Hong Kong Ltd

* Noted incident on 2 june at resorts world manila, where a robbery/arson incident occurred resulting in a number of deaths and injuries

* Board is closely monitoring aftermath and investigations of incident and will continue to assess its impact on co and its business

* Resorts world manila is operated by travellers international hotel group, an associate of company

* On 13 june, noted that Philippine Amusement And Gaming Corporation issued order suspending provisional license of travellers (associate) to operate gaming facilities