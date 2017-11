Nov 29 (Reuters) - Gentrack Group Ltd:

* FY NPAT NZ$11.8 MILLION UP 23% ON FY16‍​

* FY REVENUES FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES NZ$75.2 MILLION, UP 42.6%‍​

* FULL YEAR DIVIDEND OF 8.5 CPS HAS BEEN DECLARED‍​