BRIEF-Genuine Parts announces industrial and automotive acquisitions
#Regulatory News
October 19, 2017 / 12:46 PM / in 3 days

BRIEF-Genuine Parts announces industrial and automotive acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Genuine Parts Co

* Genuine Parts Company announces industrial and automotive acquisitions

* Genuine Parts Co - ‍Deal adds approximately $125 million in annual revenue​

* Genuine Parts Co - ‍Company expects Apache to generate estimated annual revenues of $100 million​

* Genuine Parts Co - ‍Addition of Monroe will consolidate into U.S. Automotive operations, expected to generate approximate annual revenues of $25 million​

* Genuine Parts Co - ‍In addition, co entered definitive agreement to acquire Monroe Motor products, with an effective close date of November 1, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

