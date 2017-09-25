FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Genuine Parts to acquire Alliance Automotive Group in $2 bln deal
#Regulatory News
September 25, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-Genuine Parts to acquire Alliance Automotive Group in $2 bln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Genuine Parts Co:

* Genuine Parts Company enters definitive agreement to acquire Europe’s alliance automotive group

* Genuine Parts Co - ‍acquisition is valued at a total purchase price of approximately $2 billion​

* Genuine Parts Co - ‍company expects acquisition to be immediately accretive to earnings in first year after closing.​

* Genuine Parts Co says ‍expects acquisition to be immediately accretive to earnings in first year after closing​

* Genuine Parts Co - ‍intends to finance transaction, including pay-off of AAG’s existing debt arrangements, with approximately $2 billion of debt financing​

* Genuine parts -‍for 2018, incremental diluted EPS estimated at $0.45 to $0.50 and adjusted EPS estimated at $0.65 to $0.70, which excludes items

* Genuine parts co says ‍transaction has been approved by board of directors of GPC​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

