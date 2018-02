Feb 22 (Reuters) - Genus Paper & Boards Ltd:

* SAYS ENTERS MOU FOR SETTING UP KRAFT PAPER MANUFACTURING PLANTS

* SAYS MOU WITH MAHARASHTRA GOVERNMENT TO INVEST 10.50 BILLION RUPEES TO SET UP KRAFT PAPER MANUFACTURING PLANT

* SAYS MOU WITH UTTAR PRADESH GOVERNMENT TO INVEST 6 BILLION RUPEES TO EXPAND CURRENT FACILITY