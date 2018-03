Feb 28 (Reuters) - Genworth Financial Inc:

* GENWORTH ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN

* GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC - HAS SUCCESSFULLY ALLOCATED AND PRICED ITS PROPOSED $450 MILLION SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN

* GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC - PROPOSED $450 MILLION SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN WILL BE ISSUED AT A PRICE EQUAL TO 99.5% OF PAR VALUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: