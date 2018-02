Feb 6 (Reuters) - Genworth Financial Inc:

* GENWORTH FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.65

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70

* GENWORTH - QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE NET FAVORABLE DEFERRED TAX ITEMS OF $456 MILLION DUE TO TAX REFORM, IMPROVED BUSINESS FORECASTS

* GENWORTH FINANCIAL - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,686 MILLION VERSUS $2,198 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: