3 days ago
BRIEF-Genworth Financial Q2 adj operating EPS $0.30
#Financials
August 1, 2017 / 10:28 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Genworth Financial Q2 adj operating EPS $0.30

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Genworth Financial Inc:

* Genworth Financial announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.30

* Q2 earnings per share $0.40

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Genworth Financial Inc book value per share $ $26.08 at Q2 2017 end versus $30.37 at q2 2016 end

* Genworth Financial Inc - qtrly total revenues $2,223 ‍​ million versus $2,236 million

* Genworth Financial - net investment income was $801 million in quarter, up from $790 million in the prior quarter and $779 million in the prior year‍​

* Genworth Financial - qtrly U.S. Mortgage insurance reported adjusted operating income $91 million, versus $73 million in the prior quarter,$61 million in prior year‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

