FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Genworth Financial Q3 earnings per share $0.21
Sections
Featured
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
WORLD
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Bollywood
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
Apple
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 2, 2017 / 9:56 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Genworth Financial Q3 earnings per share $0.21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Genworth Financial Inc:

* Genworth Financial announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.15

* Q3 earnings per share $0.21

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Genworth Financial Inc - ‍net investment income was $797 million in quarter, down from $801 million in prior quarter and $805 million in prior year​

* Genworth - ‍currently reviewing potential refinancing options to address upcoming debt maturities in event deal with oceanwide cannot be completed

* Genworth Financial Inc qtrly ‍total revenues of $2,215 million versus $2,150​ million

* Genworth Financial Inc - ‍book value per share $26.19 at quarter-end versus $29.84​ at end of q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.