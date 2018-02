BRIEF-Genworth Financial Says On Feb 23, Co And Other Companies Entered Into Third Waiver

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Genworth Financial Inc:

* GENWORTH - ON FEB 23, CO, ASIA PACIFIC GLOBAL CAPITAL, ASIA PACIFIC GLOBAL CAPITAL USA CORP. ENTERED INTO THIRD WAIVER AND AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* GENWORTH - PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, ASIA PACIFIC GLOBAL CAPITAL CONSENTED TO CO ENTERING INTO SYNDICATED SENIOR TERM LOAN FACILITY OF UP TO $450 MILLION

* GENWORTH FINANCIAL - PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, PARENT, CO AGREED TO TERMINATE ESCROW AGREEMENT THAT WAS ENTERED INTO AT TIME OF EXECUTION OF MERGER

* GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC - ON FEB 23, AFFILIATE OF ASIA PACIFIC GLOBAL CAPITAL ENTERED INTO COMMITMENT AGREEMENT WITH CO

* GENWORTH - PURSUANT TO COMMITMENT AGREEMENT, AFFILIATE OF ASIA PACIFIC GLOBAL CAPITAL TO PROVIDE UP TO $110 MILLION IN FUNDING FOR LOAN FACILITY

* GENWORTH FINANCIAL - PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT,PARENT, CO ‍TO INSTRUCT ESCROW AGENT TO RELEASE ALL FUNDS IN ESCROW ACCOUNT CREATED TO PARENT​ Source bit.ly/2GKtoEc Further company coverage: