Nov 2 (Reuters) - Genworth MI Canada Inc

* Genworth MI Canada Inc reports third quarter 2017 results including net operating income of $112 million

* Q3 earnings per share c$1.52

* Q3 earnings per share view c$1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Genworth MI Canada Inc - qtrly ‍premiums earned $170 million, up 5% y-o-y​

* Genworth MI Canada Inc - ‍increase in quarterly dividend of $0.03 or 7% from $0.44 to $0.47 per common share​