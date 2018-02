Feb 6 (Reuters) - Genworth MI Canada Inc:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS INCLUDING NET OPERATING INCOME OF $467 MILLION

* Q4 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.33

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.45

* NEW INSURANCE WRITTEN FROM TRANSACTIONAL INSURANCE WAS $4.5 BILLION, DOWN $0.6 BILLION VERSUS PRIOR YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: