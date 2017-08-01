BRIEF-Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia expects GWP in 2017 to be below 2016 levels

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd
* Company expects GWP in 2017 to be below 2016 levels, down between 10 and 15 per cent
* HY reported loss ratio 34.8 percent versus 33.0 percent
* Expects 2017 NEP to decline by about 10 to 15 per cent and for full year loss ratio to be between 40 and 50 percent
* "House price growth is likely to moderate in 2017"
* Continues to target an ordinary dividend payout ratio range of 50 to 80 per cent of underlying NPAT in 2017
* "At this time, our full year 2017 guidance is unchanged from that provided to market in february"