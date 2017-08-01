FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia expects GWP in 2017 to be below 2016 levels
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next 2 weeks
top news
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next 2 weeks
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 1, 2017 / 11:38 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia expects GWP in 2017 to be below 2016 levels

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd

* Company expects GWP in 2017 to be below 2016 levels, down between 10 and 15 per cent​

* HY reported loss ratio 34.8 percent versus 33.0 percent

* Expects 2017 NEP to decline by about 10 to 15 per cent and for full year loss ratio to be between 40 and 50 percent

* "‍House price growth is likely to moderate in 2017"

* Continues to target an ordinary dividend payout ratio range of 50 to 80 per cent of underlying NPAT in 2017

* "‍At this time, our full year 2017 guidance is unchanged from that provided to market in february​" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.