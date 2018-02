Feb 28 (Reuters) - Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd :

* ‍FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES DOWN 18.2 PCT TO $370.5 MILLION

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE DOWN 26.6 PCT TO $149.2 MILLION

* DECLARED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 12 CENTS PER SHARE ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: