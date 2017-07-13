BRIEF-Genworth, Oceanwide provide update on CFIUS application

July 13 (Reuters) - Genworth Financial Inc

* Genworth and Oceanwide provide update on CFIUS application and completed reinsurance agreements related to the proposed transaction

* Genworth Financial Inc says CFIUS' acceptance of joint voluntary notice will commence a new 30-day review period

* Genworth Financial Inc - co and China Oceanwide have withdrawn and re-filed joint voluntary notice with CFIUS a second time

* Genworth Financial - now appears timing of regulatory reviews to likely delay deal completion to later than originally targeted time frame of middle of 2017

* Genworth Financial Inc says Genworth and Oceanwide are discussing an extension of August 31, 2017, deadline set forth in merger agreement

* Genworth Financial Inc - deal closing remains subject to receipt of required regulatory approvals in U.S., China, other international jurisdictions

* Genworth Financial Inc - re-filed ‍notice to provide CFIUS more time to review and discuss proposed transaction between Genworth and Oceanwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: