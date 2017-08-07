FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Geo Group reports Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.61
August 7, 2017 / 11:04 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Geo Group reports Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.61

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Geo Group Inc

* The Geo Group reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.61

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $554 million to $559 million

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $557 million to $562 million

* Q2 revenue $577.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $584.7 million

* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted FFO per share $0.63 to $0.65

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted FFO per share $0.61 to $0.63

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $2.50 to $2.54

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $2.24 billion

* Geo Group - During Q3 , expects utilization rates at its ice facilities to improve sequentially from Q2 2017 but to be slightly below previously projected levels

* Geo Group Inc - Q3 2017 guidance also reflects discontinuation of Geo care’s family case management pilot program under contract with ICE

* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $579.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $584.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

